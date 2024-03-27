Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About
New
Top
Discussion
Episode 41: Dr. Roger McFillin On The Dangerous Mass Medicalization Of Depression And ADHD (SSRIs, Stimulants, and Beyond)
Hi everyone, I’m excited to bring you this conversation with clinical psychologist Dr. Roger McFillin. His content on X and Substack is incredibly…
17 hrs ago
•
Rav Arora
and
Dr. Roger McFillin
2:33:00
46
Share this post
Episode 41: Dr. Roger McFillin On The Dangerous Mass Medicalization Of Depression And ADHD (SSRIs, Stimulants, and Beyond)
www.illusionconsensus.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
The New Hub For Exposing The Decline of Science Institutions
The highest quality science journalism and commentary on the politicization of our collective health. And we're only getting started. Join us now and…
17 hrs ago
•
Rav Arora
and
Jay Bhattacharya
1
Share this post
The New Hub For Exposing The Decline of Science Institutions
www.illusionconsensus.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
LIVE: Jay Speaks At RFK Jr.'s Vice President Announcement Rally
Hi everyone, Jay has just spoken at RFK Jr.’s vice president announcement rally. The livestream is here if you’d like to watch: For Illusion of…
Mar 26
118
Share this post
LIVE: Jay Speaks At RFK Jr.'s Vice President Announcement Rally
www.illusionconsensus.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
27
The Great Mask Reversal
A guest post by cancelled medical student Kevin Bass.
Mar 26
•
Kevin Bass
283
Share this post
The Great Mask Reversal
www.illusionconsensus.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
121
Great News! Elon Musk Will Help Dr. Kulvinder Kaur’s Legal Battle After Her Viral Campaign Launch On The Illusion Of Consensus
Hi everyone, Some amazing news to share this fine Sunday morning. Elon Musk and his team at X have become aware of Dr. Kulvinder Kaur’s legal case …
Mar 24
•
Rav Arora
and
Jay Bhattacharya
245
Share this post
Great News! Elon Musk Will Help Dr. Kulvinder Kaur’s Legal Battle After Her Viral Campaign Launch On The Illusion Of Consensus
www.illusionconsensus.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
36
Questions About Sleep? Drop Them In The Comments Below.
An exciting new opportunity for Illusion of Consensus readers.
Published on The Illusion of Consensus
•
Mar 23
Episode 40: Charles Rixey On Investigating The Origins of The Covid-19 Virus
Hi everyone, In this new episode of The Illusion of Consensus podcast, I interview Charles Rixey, a member of the group DRASTIC, which has been…
Mar 22
•
Jay Bhattacharya
and
Charles Rixey, MA, MBA (c)
1:24:51
62
Share this post
Episode 40: Charles Rixey On Investigating The Origins of The Covid-19 Virus
www.illusionconsensus.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
12
I’m not that easily cancelled! The MSM can try, but they haven’t realised yet it’s them that are finished - and I'm now FINALLY free to…
The only hope is independent media so after being sacked by GB News in a free speech row I’m launching a brand new and truly Outspoken daily show in…
Published on Dan Wootton Outspoken
•
Mar 22
My Interview With Russell Brand On Deceptive Government-Funded Psychedelic Studies - The Danger Of Scientific Ideology Trumping The Facts
Thanks to Russell for having me on. Over 220,000 views on Rumble!
Mar 21
•
Rav Arora
51
Share this post
My Interview With Russell Brand On Deceptive Government-Funded Psychedelic Studies - The Danger Of Scientific Ideology Trumping The Facts
www.illusionconsensus.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Major Release: Cardiologist Dr. Anish Koka On Changing His Mind On Vaccinating Young, Healthy People (Episode 39)
As a clinician in Philadelphia having swiftly administered the mRNA vaccines, Dr. Anish Koka came to realize the lack of safety and efficacy data. Few…
Mar 20
•
Rav Arora
3:00:11
89
Share this post
Major Release: Cardiologist Dr. Anish Koka On Changing His Mind On Vaccinating Young, Healthy People (Episode 39)
www.illusionconsensus.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
Big Release Coming...
Hi everyone, A podcast I recorded a few months ago that I was unable to release - for fear of potential institutional repercussions for this ind…
Mar 20
•
Rav Arora
63
Share this post
Big Release Coming...
www.illusionconsensus.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
IMPORTANT Episode 38: My Thoughts On The Murthy v. Missouri Supreme Court Hearing Yesterday
Hi everyone, I have just recorded my first thoughts on the Murthy v. Missouri case, which involves the foundational First Amendment rights of Americans…
Mar 19
•
Jay Bhattacharya
44:54
126
Share this post
IMPORTANT Episode 38: My Thoughts On The Murthy v. Missouri Supreme Court Hearing Yesterday
www.illusionconsensus.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
46
© 2024 Rav Arora and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts