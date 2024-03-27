The Illusion of Consensus

Episode 41: Dr. Roger McFillin On The Dangerous Mass Medicalization Of Depression And ADHD (SSRIs, Stimulants, and Beyond)
Hi everyone, I’m excited to bring you this conversation with clinical psychologist Dr. Roger McFillin. His content on X and Substack is incredibly…
  
Rav Arora
 and 
Dr. Roger McFillin
2:33:00
8
The New Hub For Exposing The Decline of Science Institutions
The highest quality science journalism and commentary on the politicization of our collective health. And we're only getting started. Join us now and…
  
Rav Arora
 and 
Jay Bhattacharya
LIVE: Jay Speaks At RFK Jr.'s Vice President Announcement Rally
Hi everyone, Jay has just spoken at RFK Jr.’s vice president announcement rally. The livestream is here if you’d like to watch: For Illusion of…
27
The Great Mask Reversal
A guest post by cancelled medical student Kevin Bass.
  
Kevin Bass
121
Great News! Elon Musk Will Help Dr. Kulvinder Kaur’s Legal Battle After Her Viral Campaign Launch On The Illusion Of Consensus
Hi everyone, Some amazing news to share this fine Sunday morning. Elon Musk and his team at X have become aware of Dr. Kulvinder Kaur’s legal case …
  
Rav Arora
 and 
Jay Bhattacharya
36
Questions About Sleep? Drop Them In The Comments Below.
An exciting new opportunity for Illusion of Consensus readers.
Published on The Illusion of Consensus  
Episode 40: Charles Rixey On Investigating The Origins of The Covid-19 Virus
Hi everyone, In this new episode of The Illusion of Consensus podcast, I interview Charles Rixey, a member of the group DRASTIC, which has been…
  
Jay Bhattacharya
 and 
Charles Rixey, MA, MBA (c)
1:24:51
12
I’m not that easily cancelled! The MSM can try, but they haven’t realised yet it’s them that are finished - and I'm now FINALLY free to…
The only hope is independent media so after being sacked by GB News in a free speech row I’m launching a brand new and truly Outspoken daily show in…
Published on Dan Wootton Outspoken  
My Interview With Russell Brand On Deceptive Government-Funded Psychedelic Studies - The Danger Of Scientific Ideology Trumping The Facts
Thanks to Russell for having me on. Over 220,000 views on Rumble!
  
Rav Arora
1
Major Release: Cardiologist Dr. Anish Koka On Changing His Mind On Vaccinating Young, Healthy People (Episode 39)
As a clinician in Philadelphia having swiftly administered the mRNA vaccines, Dr. Anish Koka came to realize the lack of safety and efficacy data. Few…
  
Rav Arora
3:00:11
8
Big Release Coming...
Hi everyone, A podcast I recorded a few months ago that I was unable to release - for fear of potential institutional repercussions for this ind…
  
Rav Arora
IMPORTANT Episode 38: My Thoughts On The Murthy v. Missouri Supreme Court Hearing Yesterday
Hi everyone, I have just recorded my first thoughts on the Murthy v. Missouri case, which involves the foundational First Amendment rights of Americans…
  
Jay Bhattacharya
44:54
46
