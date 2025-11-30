The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

Video: Future of Podcast + Why We Need Your Support!

Rav Arora
Nov 30, 2025

Important video message for subscribers of The Illusion of Consensus!

As the founder and author of this Substack I’ve invested in some key areas to expand its reach and visibility on various platforms like YouTube and Instagram with new strategic hirees.

In the last several months since Jay has left the Substack, there has been an understandable but challenging precipitous drop in paid memberships.

As I take the podcast in a new direction with focus on mental health, wellness, relationships, social health etc I hope you’ll support me in my mission of shattering mainstream consensus and providing you with the highest quality tools, knowledge, and information to improve your life (mentally, socially, relationally, spiritually etc).

Upcoming guests:

Bret Weinstein, Robert Malone, Mattias Desmet, Jonathan Pageau, and more.

Thank you again for being part of this community.

Wishing you a great weekend with family and friends.

