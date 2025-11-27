In this new 5-minute clip, I answer a reader question about my “relationship” with Joe Rogan—something many people tend to overestimate (someone asked me recently if I could get them on his show LOL). While we’re not close friends, and I don’t have any special access to his show, Joe has been consistently supportive of my work in ways that genuinely surprised me. Our connection began in 2020 when I wrote a Globe and Mail article arguing that his podcast was one of the most important platforms for rigorous public dialogue. The piece went viral for all the wrong reasons (“how dare The Globe and Mail publish an op-ed praising a transphobe!”), but Joe reached out privately to thank me—an unexpected gesture that set the tone for our interactions. Since then, he’s shared several of my COVID and psychedelics pieces. In early 2022, he asked if I’d debate Mark Cuban via email when Mark was publicly lambasting him for saying young people don’t need the mRNA shots. That back-and-forth eventually grew into the debate episode I recently recorded with Mark. Beyond that, we trade the occasional message, article, or joke.

The moment that really revealed Joe’s character happened in 2023 in Austin. I was visiting UATX (Bari Weiss’ new anti-woke college) and casually texted him saying I hoped to check out his comedy club. Without hesitation he replied, “I’ll hook it up - just let me know when you wanna come.” I told him he didn’t need to get me tickets, but he insisted. There was nothing in it for him—no favour, no expectation, no transaction. He just wanted to make the experience memorable for someone he’d only ever interacted with online. That kind of effortless generosity is why I speak highly of him. We’re not “buddies,” but he’s shown me kindness and support at moments when he absolutely didn’t have to. And while I’m not fielding requests to get people on his show, I do hope that one day we get the chance to sit down and talk in person!

