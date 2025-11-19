In this new podcast episode, my business manager Parker and I sit down for the first The Illusion of Consensus podcast Q&A from Balaji’s Network School in Malaysia, sharing the story of relocating from Canada and how it is reshaping my work and life. We discuss my shift away from politics, COVID and big pharma coverage toward mental health, self growth, relationships, dating, psychedelics, meditation and daily self-improvement. I also open up about my relationships with Joe Rogan and Sam Harris, the fallout from the Dave Smith and Mark Cuban episodes, and the future Illusion of Consensus lineup featuring Bret Weinstein, Jonathan Pageau, Glenn Greenwald, Maajid Nawaz, and more.

Time-stamps:

00:00 Intro

02:33 Where are we and what are we doing at Network School in Malaysia?

11:02 What is the future vision for the podcast?

14:00 Why won’t Rav talk more about politics?

18:15 How can people apply to Network School and why is it a good place for creators?

19:41 What is Rav’s relationship with Joe Rogan?

25:02 What is Rav’s relationship with Sam Harris?

33:03 What were the criticisms around the Dave Smith episode?

38:33 What major insight has Rav had in the last 1–2 months?

43:40 Who is coming on the podcast next?

51:55 Closing thoughts, gratitude, and the future direction of Illusion of Consensus

Support The Illusion of Consensus!

The Illusion of Consensus is a fully reader-supported publication. If you support the high-quality science and Big Pharma journalism on this site, consider becoming a paid or founding member to receive exclusive articles, early-access episodes, and ask questions for future episodes. Or support The Illusion of Consensus with a one-time donation.