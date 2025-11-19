I’m Going In A New Direction.
New Q+A podcast episode explaining where I'm headed in my life and podcast saga.
In this new podcast episode, my business manager Parker and I sit down for the first The Illusion of Consensus podcast Q&A from Balaji’s Network School in Malaysia, sharing the story of relocating from Canada and how it is reshaping my work and life. We discuss my shift away from politics, COVID and big pharma coverage toward mental health, self growth, relationships, dating, psychedelics, meditation and daily self-improvement. I also open up about my relationships with Joe Rogan and Sam Harris, the fallout from the Dave Smith and Mark Cuban episodes, and the future Illusion of Consensus lineup featuring Bret Weinstein, Jonathan Pageau, Glenn Greenwald, Maajid Nawaz, and more.
Time-stamps:
00:00 Intro
02:33 Where are we and what are we doing at Network School in Malaysia?
11:02 What is the future vision for the podcast?
14:00 Why won’t Rav talk more about politics?
18:15 How can people apply to Network School and why is it a good place for creators?
19:41 What is Rav’s relationship with Joe Rogan?
25:02 What is Rav’s relationship with Sam Harris?
33:03 What were the criticisms around the Dave Smith episode?
38:33 What major insight has Rav had in the last 1–2 months?
43:40 Who is coming on the podcast next?
51:55 Closing thoughts, gratitude, and the future direction of Illusion of Consensus
This shift towards mental health and personal developement makes a lot of sense, especially after covering heavy political topics for so long. The Network School in Malaysia sounds like a fascinatin environment for this kind of transition. Curious how your conversations with people like Glenn Greenwald will adapt to this new focus, since he's so deeply rooted in politics. The blend of psychedelics and meditation coverage could open up really interesting converstions.