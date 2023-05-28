The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus is an independent, podcast-fuelled newsletter devoted to dismantling weaponized "consensus" in issues as far-reaching as COVID-19, transgender care, nutrition, and mental health. We release two articles and two podcasts a week dedicated to challenging hardened, conventional perspectives and providing new, thought-provoking ideas.

The Dangerous Illusion of Scientific Consensus

Rav Arora and Jay Bhattacharya
May 28, 2023
Welcome to Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (Stanford professor) and Rav Arora’s (independent journalist) exclusive, new podcast-fuelled Substack newsletter The Illusion of Consensus.

We’ve done major segments on a leading cardiologist’s regret in vaccinating young people, how the Florida Surgeon General is pushing back against FDA corruption, how major media outlets suppressed Rav Arora’s Covid journalism, standing up for the free speech rights of those we may disagree with, and Rav’s exhaustive debate on Covid vaccine risks with Mark Cuban featured on The Joe Rogan Experience.

My Viral Debate With Mark Cuban Over Vaccinating Young, Healthy People Spurred By A Mention On Joe Rogan's Podcast

Rav Arora
August 18, 2023
My Viral Debate With Mark Cuban Over Vaccinating Young, Healthy People Spurred By A Mention On Joe Rogan's Podcast

Two weeks ago, I was amazed to see Joe Rogan mention my name in his podcast with Patrick Bet-David. “I know about his exchanges with Rav Arora, the young journalist, and the different exchanges they’ve had back-and-forth,” Joe stated. He continued, I don't think he knows what he's talking about. I don't think he knows what he's talking about about the side effects. I don't think he knows what he's talking about with the dangers of myocarditis; the idea that it's nothing and it goes away quickly. It's not true.

Similarly, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya has lead the way in interviewing the likes of Alex Berenson about his incredible journalistic career, Kevin McKernan on DNA contamination of the Covid vaccine, and Dr. Aaron Kheriaty on the bioethics of mandating experimental vaccines.

Why Become a Paid Member?

Paid members receive exclusive access to member-only Q+As and early-access podcasts in video format (opposed to merely audio) with guests such as Vivek Ramaswamy, Rick Doblin, Mattias Desmet, Dr. Robert Malone, and Alex Berenson.

Paid subscriptions is our sole means to monetize and fuel The Illusion of Consensus podcast and publication. Please consider supporting us:

(Founding members also receive exclusive access to pitch ideas, stories, and guests to The Illusion of Consensus team)

People

Rav Arora 

@ravarora1
Essayist. Writing on civil liberties, free speech, pharmaceutical drugs, and psychedelic therapy. As mentioned on The Joe Rogan Experience (see on The Illusion of Consensus Substack). Seen on podcasts with Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro etc.

Jay Bhattacharya 

@jaybhattacharya
Prof. of Health Policy, Stanford Medicine. Health policy, infectious disease epidemiology, Scientific freedom. Co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration. Proprietor of "The Illusion of Consensus" with Rav Arora on Substack.
