The Debate That Shall Not Be Mentioned
Over the past few days, our YouTube manager and editor has been sick so we decided to post an older episode which we didn’t feature on our channel yet. I hosted this fiery debate between two people who I greatly respect — Alex Berenson and Dave Smith — but it was on ZeroHedge’s channel initially so I decided to put it up on our channel. The debate devolved fairly quickly into acrimonious chaos, but towards the end it gets more substantive on Alex and Dave’s disagreements on Israel. If you watch the beginning, think of it more as a WWE match but the last 1 hour is worth it.
I also felt this was kind of apropos to post since Dave publicly commended Alex’s vaccine reporting recently despite Alex’s recent criticisms of Dave:
—
Chapters:
00:00 – Opening Remarks & Immediate Friction
03:32 – Alex References Holocaust Tweet
09:58 – Holocaust Denial Accusation Emerges
13:21 – Dave Challenges NYT Credibility
21:17 – Genocide Framing Sparks Heated Exchange
25:40 – Audience Reaction Alters the Dynamic
33:50 – Escalating Fallout
50:50 – Daryl’s Clarifications Discussed
1:01:50 – Accusations of Bad Faith
1:18:30 – Mother Jones Allegations Raised
1:24:00 –Turning Toward Israel Debate
1:35:00 –Dave’s Holocaust Perspective
1:48:00 – Final Clash and Abrupt Ending
Dave Smith OWNED Alex Berenson. How embarrassing for Alex.
Unfortunately, Berenson undermines his argument with all the nonsense. If he’d just engaged with the “genocide” allegation from the beginning, the discussion could have been interesting.