In this clip, I ask Dave to respond to Douglas Murray’s accusation that he’s “anti-American,” which has become a recurring refrain in Douglas’s commentary. Dave points out that the charge is a complete straw man—neither Douglas nor anyone else has ever produced a single quote showing Dave denying other nations’ agency or claiming that America is uniquely evil. Dave’s actual argument is simple: the United States is the most powerful empire in modern history, and therefore its decisions—wars, covert operations, regime-change efforts—carry enormous weight. Acknowledging that America poured $100 million into the Maidan protests in Ukraine, or that U.S.-led wars have destabilized entire regions, is not anti-American. It’s pro-American to criticize policies that cost trillions, kill millions, and harm America’s own long-term security. As Dave argues, he loves his country; he just hates corrupt leaders and catastrophic decisions. Douglas’s “anti-Americanism” label is a way to avoid addressing the actual evidence.

Dave argues Douglas and others never meaningfully engage with these foreign-policy critiques because they spent 20 years advocating for the very interventions Dave is criticizing—Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Ukraine, and now Gaza. Dave believes his track record on these issues is strong and consistent, while theirs is full of support for wars that produced chaos, extremism, mass civilian death, and long-term blowback.

It’s striking how little attention pro-war pundits give to the broader pattern of U.S. foreign-policy failure. Dave explains why: if Douglas openly revisited his record, he would have to admit that he backed disastrous interventions based on bad intelligence and neocon propaganda. So instead of debating the real arguments, Douglas defaults to credentialism and vague moral accusations. As Dave puts it, the new media landscape doesn’t reward appeals to expertise—it rewards a track record. And on that front, he argues anti-war critics have been right far more often than the pro-intervention establishment.

