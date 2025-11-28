Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.

I wanted to pause and send a genuine note of gratitude. This year has been one of the most novel, expansive, and creatively challenging periods of my life — and so much of that is because of you.

Every time you open an email, share a post, engage thoughtfully, challenge me, or send an encouraging message, you make this work possible. Independent journalism is a strange path: intellectually demanding and financially unpredictable. But knowing there’s a community of people who value depth, nuance, and honest inquiry keeps me going every single day.

I’m thankful for all of you. You’ve allowed me to build a platform where I can pursue difficult questions, explore new ideas, interview fascinating people, and write with complete independence. That’s a rare gift, and I don’t take it lightly.

If my work has added value to your year and you’d like to support the next chapter, I’m running a small Black Friday offer for new paid subscribers:

Thank you again for being part of this community. Wishing you a warm, restful, meaningful Thanksgiving — with good food, good company, and a moment to breathe.

— Rav

Podcasts to catch up on: