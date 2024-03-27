Hi everyone,

As we near the end of a busy March, we must take a moment to appreciate our most prolific round of podcast releases. We have diligently conducted the first interviews with a few cancelled scientists who spoke out for the first time about their institution’s corruption on our show, exclusively.

These bombshell releases lead to us hitting the top 100, top 50, and even top 30 podcast charts in a wide range of countries around the world.

First off, we had Martin Kulldorff on for a bombshell interview to discuss his firing from both the CDC and Harvard for opposing the Covid regime:

Next, we had Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg who opened up for the first time about the costs she paid in — including eventually losing her career — for being one of the only fearless researchers investigating the vaccine-induced myocarditis issue:

Also, Dr. Kulvinder Kaur from Canada broke her silence and gave her first-ever interview on our show about being persecuted by the courts for her anti-lockdown and anti-mandate views:

Our podcast with Kulvinder reached such virality on X that Elon Musk and his team intervened and pledged to support her legal campaign:

This is not to mention our interview with a leading cardiologist in Philadelphia who came to regret vaccinating young, healthy patients with the novel mRNA gene therapy.

Or perhaps most importantly, Jay’s in-depth analysis on the Murthy v. Missouri Supreme Court hearing he attended (on whether the government has the right to coerce social media companies to censor countervailing facts):

And we’re just getting started!

Health is a major pillar of our show and while we spend considerable time documenting the decline of our science institutions and its many casualties, we also want to provide access to truly safe, holistic, and effective modalities for improving your health.

We have upcoming podcasts on cutting-edge sleep science and sleep-optimization tools, mind-body medicine, and new but anciently derived treatments for psychological disorders such as depression and chronic anxiety.

