Episode 34: Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg Reveals Losing Her Job At UC Davis Over Polarizing Vaccine Myocarditis Research

Today we are delighted to host epidemiologist Dr. Tracy Beth Høeg, one of the most respected mRNA vaccine myocarditis researcher. Tracy explains how she started monitoring reports from Israel and noticed an unexpected rate of myocarditis in young males following the Pfizer vaccine. Dr. Høeg highlights the importance of accurately identifying cases of myocarditis using the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and consulting with cardiologists. She also discusses the ethics of vaccine mandates, emphasizing the need for individual choice and informed decision-making.
Most strikingly, Dr. Høeg opens up for the first time about her personal experiences of facing backlash and losing her job due to her controversial research findings on vaccine myocarditis.
Takeaways
Denmark and Sweden reopened schools early on and had positive outcomes with low transmission rates among children and teachers.
The CDC guidelines on school closures and masking were not based on scientific evidence and were influenced by political factors.
Studies have shown that masks have limited effectiveness in preventing transmission, especially among children.
Vaccines have been found to cause myocarditis, particularly in young men. Myocarditis is a concerning side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly in young males.
Accurate identification of myocarditis cases is crucial, and consultation with cardiologists is necessary.
The ethics of vaccine mandates should consider individual choice and informed decision-making.
Researchers and scientists may face personal costs, including backlash and job loss, for their work during the pandemic.
Chapters
00:00 Introduction and Background
01:05 Tracy's Expertise and Experience
03:00 Life in Denmark and Career Decisions
04:21 PhD and Ultramarathon Medicine
06:30 Moving to the United States
07:02 Views on Lockdowns in 2020
08:18 Different Policies in Denmark and the United States
12:50 Empirical Data on School Closures
16:46 Study on School Reopening in Wisconsin
11:19 CDC Guidelines and Masking in Schools
24:11 Study on Mask Effectiveness
32:00 Debate on Masking in Schools
34:13 Study on Mask Mandates in North Dakota
43:29 Myocarditis as a Side Effect of Vaccines
44:00 Concerns about Myocarditis
47:06 Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)
49:02 Comparing Myocarditis Rates
52:12 Ethics of Vaccine Mandates
01:02:17 Personal Costs of Research
01:08:23 Loss of Job at UC Davis
01:16:05 Smearing In Response to the Urgency of Normal
