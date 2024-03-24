Hi everyone,

Some amazing news to share this fine Sunday morning. Elon Musk and his team at X have become aware of Dr. Kulvinder Kaur’s legal case — which would leave her financially devastated — and have now pledged to help her!

We want to thank you, our loyal readers, for helping fund her campaign — which reached $182,000 out of $300,000 on its own — as we rocket-launched here on The Illusion of Consensus after we recorded a concise 40 minute podcast (her first ever interview).

This is the statement from X News:

X is proud to help defend Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill against the government-supported efforts to cancel her speech. @dockaurG is a practicing physician in Canada, specializing in immunology and pediatrics. Because she spoke out publicly on Twitter (now X) in opposition to the Canadian and Ontario governments’ COVID lockdown efforts and vaccination mandates, she was harassed by the legacy media, censored by prior Twitter management, and subjected to investigations and disciplinary proceedings by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario that resulted in “cautions” being placed on her permanent public record. The legal battles that ensued cost Dr. Gill her life savings, and she now owes $300,000 in a court judgment due Monday. When Elon Musk learned earlier this week about her crowdfunding campaign to pay the judgment (givesendgo.com/kulvinder), he pledged to help. X will now fund the rest of Dr. Gill’s campaign so that she can pay her $300,000 judgment and her legal bills. Free speech is the bedrock of democracy and a critical defense against totalitarianism in all forms. We must do whatever we can to protect it, and at X we will always fight to protect your right to speak freely.

If you haven’t already, I highly recommend you watch our episode with Dr. Kulvinder Kaur: