IMPORTANT Episode 38: My Thoughts On The Murthy v. Missouri Supreme Court Hearing Yesterday

Hi everyone,

I have just recorded my first thoughts on the Murthy v. Missouri case, which involves the foundational First Amendment rights of Americans. I delve into the history of the case and the concerns about the Biden administration’s censorship regime. Also, I go into some detail about the preliminary injunction and Judge Terry Doughty's ruling, as well as the appeal to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

This is the first part of our exclusive Murthy v. Missouri coverage. Rav and I will be recording a podcast next to discuss the implications further. Moreover, we will be recording episodes with my co-plaintiff Aaron Kheriaty and Jenin Younes (an attorney on the case).

Takeaways:

The Murthy v. Biden case involves the First Amendment rights of Americans and concerns about censorship by the Biden administration.

There is a pattern of social media censorship, with the government directing social media companies to censor speech on various topics.

The preliminary injunction in the case ruled that the Biden administration was violating First Amendment rights, but the case is still ongoing.

The Supreme Court's decision in this case will have significant implications for the protection of free speech and the role of the government in censorship.

Chapters:

00:00 Introduction to the Murthy v. Missouri Case

01:00 Concerns about Censorship by the Biden Administration

04:00 Role of the Government in Censorship

06:03 Preliminary Injunction and Judge Terry Doughty's Ruling

08:13 Appeal to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals

09:39 Limitations of the Preliminary Injunction

10:34 Stanford University's Involvement

12:02 Government as the Source of Misinformation

16:20 Supreme Court Hearing: Standing and Traceability

21:45 Traceability and Coercion by the Government

24:35 First Amendment and its Application

26:33 Government's Argument for Censorship

28:30 Analogies and Differences with Traditional Media

31:27 Coercion vs. Persuasion by the Government

35:12 Restrictions on Social Media Companies

39:05 Hypotheticals and the First Amendment

43:19 Stakes and Importance of the Supreme Court Decision

