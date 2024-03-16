Hi readers,

We just checked the podcast charts for the first time and were surprised to see The Illusion of Consensus podcast ranking at 88th in the top politics podcasts (Apple charts). This is in the United States — out of thousands and thousands of in this category (likely tens of thousands).

And we’re not even that “political”!

In other countries, we are also ranking unusually high. Somehow, we are #27 in Israel and #40 in South Africa:

Should we arrange subscriber meet-ups in Tel Aviv and Cape Town?! Sounds pretty fun. Hello to our apparently large audience in Hong Kong!

Looking at a few podcast-tracking tools, we are typically hovering around #150, but our recent podcasts with

and

have sky-rocketed us to the top 100.

Both Martin and Tracy gave their first interviews — after publicly revealing their dismissals from Harvard and UC Davis (respectively) — to The Illusion of Consensus, hosted by Jay Bhattacharya.

We couldn’t be more delighted to see these growing podcast numbers absent any outside help. Jay and I entirely run this operation ourselves. Over the past month, Jay has been recording more podcasts while I have been editing/uploading behind-the-scenes. However, I’m recording a string of major new episodes on Big Pharma, mental health, holistic medical treatments, and gender-affirming “care.” I’m excited for everyone to see them.

To be 88th in the U.S political sphere without any external promotional or marketing tools — other than sharing on X and relying on the good-will of our audience to listen and share — is incredible.

Thank you for your support.

We hope to grow our platform even more once we are able to hire someone to take care of all matters technical, promotional, and videographic so Jay and I can strictly focus on the content side (podcasts and articles!).

Stay tuned for our exclusive coverage of the Missouri v. Biden case next week. Jay is heading to Washington, DC on Monday for the major Supreme Court hearing. We intend on recording a podcast immediately after which will be available exclusively to paid members.

