URGENT Episode 37: Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gives Her FIRST EVER Interview On Being Persecuted For Anti-Lockdown Advocacy

Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill, a specialist physician in Ontario, faced tremendous backlash for advocating against lockdowns and speaking out about the broader health impacts of COVID-19 policies. She was labeled as an anti-vaxxer and faced multiple complaints to her professional regulator. Despite her strong scientific background and advocacy for evidence-based medicine, she was targeted by powerful entities in the Canadian media and medical communities.

Dr. Gill filed a defamation lawsuit to clear her name. The court procedural/motion decision and the cost order were both appealed, ultimately leading to a costs order of nearly $300K ordered in late February 2024 with just weeks to pay. She is now facing financial hardship and may have to declare bankruptcy.

In our 35 minute special podcast episode, we discuss all of this.

Takeaways

Chapters

00:00 Introduction and Background

02:17Advocacy for Health and Concerns for Marginalized Communities

03:14 Backlash and Labeling as an Anti-Vaxxer

06:32 Advocacy Against Lockdowns and Focus on Immunity

11:42 Persecution and Attacks on Reputation

28:49 Court Ruling and Financial Burden

32:01 Implications and Give Send Go Campaign

34:22 Recognition and Gratitude

