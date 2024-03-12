73

MUST-WATCH Episode 36: Martin Kulldorff On Why He Was Fired From Harvard

Martin Kulldorff publicly talks about his firing from Harvard for the first time.
Jay Bhattacharya
and
Martin Kulldorff
Mar 12, 2024
73
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Hello everyone,

I am extremely pleased to bring you this new conversation with my friend and Great Barrington Declaration colleague Dr. Martin Kulldorff. Martin is an epidemiologist and biostatistician by training and I hold him with the highest respect due to his willingness to challenge unquestionable orthodoxy on all sides of the scientific debate.

In this critical conversation we discuss a number of hot topics, most crucially Martin’s firing from Harvard for his opposition to vaccine mandates. He has broken the silence on this tragic issue and we are happy to host his first public conversation on the matter.

We also discuss Martin’s firing from the CDC over the J&J vaccine and Harvard’s generally unscientific response to the pandemic. The conversation concludes with a discussion on decentralizing and reforming the scientific community.

We are currently expanding our show to Rumble, X, and YouTube. Please help support our work by becoming a paid member:

Takeaways

  • Harvard's response to the pandemic, including the firing of Martin Kulldorff, raises concerns about academic freedom and the need for reform in the scientific community.

  • There is a lack of randomized trial data on vaccine efficacy for older people, particularly in relation to reducing hospitalizations and deaths.

  • Vaccine trials have limitations in assessing rare conditions and long-term efficacy and adverse reactions.

  • Post-approval monitoring of vaccine safety is necessary to identify and address side effects.

  • The controversy over the CDC's pause on the J&J vaccine rollout had a negative impact on public trust and vaccine uptake.

Note to readers: join us for our fourth live Q+A where you can directly participate in conversation with Jay and Rav to discuss your questions, thoughts, and concerns:

Live Q+A This Saturday: 10AM PT / 1PM ET

Jay Bhattacharya and Rav Arora
·
Mar 13

Hi everyone, We are excited to announce we will be doing our fourth live Q+A this Saturday on the livestreaming Callin platform. It will span between 60 to 90 minutes and we will be taking as many questions from you — loyal supporters of the show — as possible.

Read full story

Chapters

00:00 Introduction and Background

14:12 Early Thoughts on the Pandemic

30:36 Meeting at the White House

48:46 The Great Barrington Declaration

52:40 Challenges and Attacks

58:25 Assessing the Vaccine Trials

01:01:48 The CDC's Pause on the J&J Vaccine

01:04:39 The Need for Exemptions and Accommodations

01:09:49 Harvard's Vaccine Mandate and Firing

01:14:47 Martin's Experience with COVID-19

01:18:24 Harvard's Treatment of Martin

01:27:06 Assessing Harvard's Response to the Pandemic

01:31:17 The Need for Reform in the Scientific Community

01:35:46 Bright Spots and Moving Forward

Links:

If you would like to help us fund our podcast expansion to Rumble and YouTube (we would like to hire a producer and purchase professional theme music and graphics when we are financially able!), you may donate to us here. Your support is greatly appreciated:

https://donorbox.org/help-fund-independent-journalism-2

Check our our recent bombshell episode with Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg:

Episode 34: Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg Reveals Losing Her Job At UC Davis Over Polarizing Vaccine Myocarditis Research

Jay Bhattacharya and Tracy Beth Høeg, MD, PhD
·
Mar 5
Episode 34: Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg Reveals Losing Her Job At UC Davis Over Polarizing Vaccine Myocarditis Research

Hi everyone, Today we are delighted to host epidemiologist Dr. Tracy Beth Høeg, one of the most respected mRNA vaccine myocarditis researcher. Tracy explains how she started monitoring reports from Israel and noticed an unexpected rate of myocarditis in young males following the Pfizer vaccine. Dr. Høeg highlights the importance of accurately identifying…

Read full story

Thank you for reading The Illusion of Consensus. This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Leave a comment

Give a gift subscription

73 Comments
The Illusion of Consensus
The Illusion of Consensus
An independent podcast by Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Rav Arora devoted to dismantling weaponized "consensus" in science. Weekly topics include Covid policy, online censorship, holistic medicine, mental health, and well-being.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Martin Kulldorff
Jay Bhattacharya
Recent Episodes
2:33:00
2:33:00
Episode 41: Dr. Roger McFillin On The Dangerous Mass Medicalization Of Depression And ADHD (SSRIs, Stimulants, and Beyond)
  
Rav Arora
 and 
Dr. Roger McFillin
1:24:51
1:24:51
Episode 40: Charles Rixey On Investigating The Origins of The Covid-19 Virus
3:00:11
3:00:11
Major Release: Cardiologist Dr. Anish Koka On Changing His Mind On Vaccinating Young, Healthy People (Episode 39)
  
Rav Arora
44:54
44:54
IMPORTANT Episode 38: My Thoughts On The Murthy v. Missouri Supreme Court Hearing Yesterday
  
Jay Bhattacharya
35:51
35:51
URGENT Episode 37: Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gives Her FIRST EVER Interview On Being Persecuted For Anti-Lockdown Advocacy
  
Jay Bhattacharya
1:18:58
1:18:58
Episode 35: Paul Thacker On The Illusion of Consensus Of Masking
  
Jay Bhattacharya
1:22:53
1:22:53
Episode 34: Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg Reveals Losing Her Job At UC Davis Over Polarizing Vaccine Myocarditis Research