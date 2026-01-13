Dr. Robert Malone returns to Rav Arora’s The Illusion of Consensus for a wide ranging discussion on vaccine policy, ACIP decisions, hepatitis B guidance, influenza vaccine effectiveness, cannabis rescheduling, and the future of US public health under new executive directives. Malone breaks down recent ACIP votes, media misinformation, informed consent, and why the US childhood vaccine schedule may move closer to models used in Denmark and other countries. The conversation also explores pharmaceutical influence, medical ethics, mandates versus choice, and the implications of reclassifying cannabis for research and treatment. This episode offers an in depth look at the power struggles shaping modern health policy and the data debates driving them.
Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:46 Robert Malone Returns and Discussing Jay Bhattacharya
07:17 Hepatitis B Vote Explained
24:48 Why Hepatitis B Exploded in the USA
31:52 Changing to Denmark Vaccine Schedule
40:44 Aluminum Safety Concerns
48:14 Would the Denmark Model Work? & Dr. Jake Scott
55:50: How to Enforce Laws & Pharma Industry Exposed
01:06:04 Cannabis Rescheduling & Alex Berenson
Podcast version: Robert Malone on MAJOR Shift in Childhood Vaccine Policy Just Happened
Dr. Robert Malone returns to Rav Arora’s The Illusion of Consensus for a wide ranging discussion on vaccine policy, ACIP decisions, hepatitis B guidance, influenza vaccine effectiveness, cannabis rescheduling, and the future of US public health under new executive directives. Malone breaks down recent ACIP votes, media misinformation, informed consent, and why the US childhood vaccine schedule may move closer to models used in Denmark and other countries. The conversation also explores pharmaceutical influence, medical ethics, mandates versus choice, and the implications of reclassifying cannabis for research and treatment. This episode offers an in depth look at the power struggles shaping modern health policy and the data debates driving them.