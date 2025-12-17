Modern Dating is a DISASTER — Evolutionary Psychologist Geoffrey Miller Explains Why

Evolutionary psychologist Geoffrey Miller joins Rav on the Illusion of Consensus for a deep exploration of Gen Z’s crisis of sex, dating, and relationships, unpacking why modern courtship is failing and how evolutionary instincts still shape today’s mating market. Miller breaks down the rise of incel culture, the psychology of attraction, the impact of dating apps, and practical strategies young men can use to build confidence, social skills, and real-world romantic success. This conversation moves from societal trends to actionable insights on approaching women, navigating rejection, and understanding human mating psychology with clarity and honesty. A candid and highly informative session with Geoffrey Miller on how young people can thrive in a transformed romantic landscape.



Time-stamps:



00:00 – Intro

05:55 – Queer Identity + Gen Z’s Sexual Recession Unpacked

13:25 – Sapiosexuals and Social Categories

20:40 – What Intelligence Really Signals in Dating

27:55 – Phones, Isolation, and the Collapse of Social Skills

35:10 – Dating Apps and the New Mating Inequality

42:25 – How Rejection Creates Modern Incel Psychology

49:40 – Low-Stakes Flirting and Building Social Confidence

56:55 – Approaching Women Without Creeping Them Out

1:04:10 – Standards, Risk, and Smarter Short-Term Choices

