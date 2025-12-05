“Your Math Is WRONG” - Mark Cuban GRILLED Over His NBA COVID Vaccine Mandate | Part 2

For those asking, here is the overdue podcast release of my debate with Mark Cuban on Covid mandates. We’ve been aggressively prioritizing promotion of your YouTube channel this past month — something we haven’t done before — and we unfortunately got behind on posting on podcast platforms. Moving forward, this will not be an issue. Enjoy the debate if you’d like to listen while driving or doing other activities!

Summary

In this conversation, Mark and I engage in a fiery debate about the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine mandates, and the implications of free speech in academia. We explore the complexities of public health decisions, the perceived biases in academic discourse, and the evolving understanding of vaccine efficacy and safety. Mark defends the necessity of vaccine mandates for protecting public health, while I raise concerns about the adverse effects and the risk-benefit analysis for young people.

(also available on Overcast and other platforms)

Chapters

00:00 Diversity in Hiring: Merit vs. Representation

21:11 The Efficacy of Vaccines and Community Health

27:10 Vaccine Policies Across Europe

33:19 Community Responsibility and Vaccination

39:12 Myocarditis Risks and Vaccine Decisions

47:06 Accountability for Vaccine Mandates

52:40 Understanding Myocarditis Risks: Infection vs. Vaccine

58:42 The Role of Comorbidities in COVID Outcomes

01:04:01 Analyzing Risk: Vaccination vs. Natural Infection

01:09:52 Community Benefit vs. Individual Risk in Vaccination

