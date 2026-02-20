Layne Norton EXPOSES Fake Health Gurus & DISMANTLES Their Lies

I’m excited to release this new episode with Layne Norton: one of the most respectable, evidence-based thinkers in the nutrition discourse. Layne has PhD in nutrition and has appeared in podcasts with Andrew Huberman, Joe Rogan, Megyn Kelly, and many other familiar voices.

In this conversation, we deep-dive into nutrition science, exercise, chronic disease, and the illusion of consensus shaping modern health discourse. Layne breaks down protein myths, seed oils, artificial sweeteners, vitamins, fiber, obesity, metabolic health, and the impact of Covid-era messaging on public trust in science. The episode explores how online wellness culture, government guidelines, and social media gurus collide (mentioning Gary Brecka and Paul Saladino), and why statistical thinking, risk, and probability matter more than viral anecdotes. This episode is a rigorous, practical, and highly evidence-based breakdown of modern health myths.

Chapters:

00:00 Covid, Science, and Public Trust

08:10 Universal Principles for a Healthy Diet

18:40 Fiber, Gut Health, and Fruits vs Vegetables

32:05 What Supplements Should You Take

44:10 Seed Oils, Saturated Fat, and Heart Health

57:20 Artificial Sweeteners and Sugar

1:09:45 Intermittent Fasting and Autophagy

1:21:30 Layne’s Beef With Gary Brecka and Paul Saladino