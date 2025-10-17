Religious Leaders On Psychedelics With Dr. Matt Johnson

This conversation with Dr. Matt Johnson delves into a new study he co-authored examining the effects of psilocybin on religious professionals, exploring their sacred experiences and the implications for their faith and practice. The discussion covers the study’s design, participant recruitment challenges, and the psychological impacts of psychedelics on spirituality and religious beliefs.
Chapters:
00:00 Introduction to Psychedelic Therapy
01:52 Exploring the Psilocybin Study
05:55 Spiritual Implications of Psychedelic Experiences
07:34 Exploring the Study’s Intentions
08:26 Understanding the Psychological Impact of Psilocybin
08:53 Study Design Overview
12:54 Diversity of Religious Participants
16:59 Challenges in Recruitment
20:49 Experiences During Psilocybin Sessions
24:41 Exploring Common Religious Experiences
28:58 Study Findings and Implications
43:36 Exploring Tolerance and Positive Attitudes Post-Psilocybin
46:30 Behavioral Changes and the Role of Service in Clergy
48:44 The Importance of Concrete Behavioral Assessments
55:36 The Critical Window for Change After Psychedelic Experiences
57:18 Positive Effects and Sacred Experiences from Psilocybin Sessions
01:00:21 Understanding Profound Experiences and Their Impact
01:05:05 Unconditional Love and Its Duration in Psilocybin Experiences
01:10:18 Appreciation for Religious Diversity and Its Implications
01:14:05 The Complexity of Tolerance and Belief Systems
01:18:32 Ethical Oversight and Compliance in Research
01:28:50 Religious Symbols and Their Impact on Research
01:34:13 Diversity and Representation in Research
01:40:14 Publication Delays and Ethical Implications
