Religious Leaders On Psychedelics With Dr. Matt Johnson
Religious Leaders On Psychedelics With Dr. Matt Johnson

Rav Arora
and
Matthew W. Johnson
Oct 17, 2025
Transcript

This conversation with Dr. Matt Johnson delves into a new study he co-authored examining the effects of psilocybin on religious professionals, exploring their sacred experiences and the implications for their faith and practice. The discussion covers the study’s design, participant recruitment challenges, and the psychological impacts of psychedelics on spirituality and religious beliefs.

Chapters:

00:00 Introduction to Psychedelic Therapy

01:52 Exploring the Psilocybin Study

05:55 Spiritual Implications of Psychedelic Experiences

07:34 Exploring the Study’s Intentions

08:26 Understanding the Psychological Impact of Psilocybin

08:53 Study Design Overview

12:54 Diversity of Religious Participants

16:59 Challenges in Recruitment

20:49 Experiences During Psilocybin Sessions

24:41 Exploring Common Religious Experiences

28:58 Study Findings and Implications

43:36 Exploring Tolerance and Positive Attitudes Post-Psilocybin

46:30 Behavioral Changes and the Role of Service in Clergy

48:44 The Importance of Concrete Behavioral Assessments

55:36 The Critical Window for Change After Psychedelic Experiences

57:18 Positive Effects and Sacred Experiences from Psilocybin Sessions

01:00:21 Understanding Profound Experiences and Their Impact

01:05:05 Unconditional Love and Its Duration in Psilocybin Experiences

01:10:18 Appreciation for Religious Diversity and Its Implications

01:14:05 The Complexity of Tolerance and Belief Systems

01:18:32 Ethical Oversight and Compliance in Research

01:28:50 Religious Symbols and Their Impact on Research

01:34:13 Diversity and Representation in Research

01:40:14 Publication Delays and Ethical Implications

