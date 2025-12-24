Podcast Version: Mindfulness Meets Psychotherapy: A New Approach With Loch Kelly

In this conversation, Rav and Loch Kelly explore the intersection of mindfulness and psychotherapy. They discuss practical steps for experiencing non-duality, the importance of integrating mindfulness with psychotherapy, and the role of agency and free will in personal development. Loch shares his personal journey into meditation and psychotherapy, highlighting the significance of understanding consciousness and the “true self.” The conversation emphasizes the need for a balanced approach to healing and enjoyment in life, and how different meditation methods can lead to various experiences. The discussion emphasizes the significance of living awake in the world, integrating spiritual practices into daily life, and making wise decisions from a place of authenticity and trust.

Apple link

Spotify link

YouTube link

(Available on all other podcast platforms too)

Timestamps:

00:00 – Intro

00:59 – Who Is Loch Kelly?

06:05 – How Meditation And Therapy Differ

10:30 – Discovering Awareness Through Sport

14:20 – Losing A Parent And Opening Up

18:10 – Psychedelics And Consciousness Explained

26:30 – Why Spiritual Bypass Causes Problems

34:10 – When Meditation Fails Emotionally

41:16 – Agency Free Will And Mental Health

57:50 – What Is ‘The Self’ In IFS

01:23:00 – Noticing The Anxious Part

01:27:30 – The Root Of Dissatisfaction

01:36:30 – A Meditation

01:48:30 – Why Pure Awareness Is Not Enough

02:03:47 – Making Wise Decisions From The Self

I highly recommend you download Loch Kelly’s ‘Mindful Glimpses’ App here:

https://lochkelly.org/mindful-glimpses

Support The Illusion of Consensus!

The Illusion of Consensus is a fully reader-supported publication. If you support the high-quality mental health and wellness journalism on this site, consider becoming a paid or founding member to receive exclusive articles, early-access episodes, and ask questions for future episodes. Or support The Illusion of Consensus with a one-time donation.