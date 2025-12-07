Dave Smith vs Alex Berenson Debate on Holocaust Denial Accusations and the Israel-Gaza War

Description:
ZeroHedge brings together Alex Berenson and Dave Smith with Rav Arora moderating a volatile, high-stakes clash over Holocaust accusations, Daryl Cooper, and the broader discourse shaping today’s political culture. This episode breaks down their heated exchange, the ideological fractures exposed on X, and the deeper tensions around Israel, Gaza, and media narratives. Berenson and Smith confront each other directly, forcing a raw look at evidence, rhetoric, and the boundaries of good-faith debate. Rav guides a turbulent conversation that pushes into the most contentious territory of the modern moment. This is a repost from the live debate in August for those who missed it.
—
Links:
—
Chapters:
00:00 – Opening Remarks & Immediate Friction
03:32 – Alex References Holocaust Tweet
09:58 – Holocaust Denial Accusation Emerges
13:21 – Dave Challenges NYT Credibility
21:17 – Genocide Framing Sparks Heated Exchange
25:40 – Audience Reaction Alters the Dynamic
33:50 – Escalating Fallout
50:50 – Daryl’s Clarifications Discussed
1:01:50 – Accusations of Bad Faith
1:18:30 – Mother Jones Allegations Raised
1:24:00 –Turning Toward Israel Debate
1:35:00 –Dave’s Holocaust Perspective
1:48:00 – Final Clash and Abrupt Ending