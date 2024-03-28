Hi everyone,

We want to take a moment to thank you and express our gratitude for your avid consumption of our busiest round of podcast releases this month.

We have now started to hit the top podcast charts (top 100, top 50, and even top 30 in some countries in the politics category!) after the release of our major episodes with Martin Kulldorff on his firing from Harvard, Tracy Beth Hoeg on her dismissal from UC Davis, and Kulvinder Kaur on her harsh legal judgment in Canada.

For those who may not know, we did the first interviews with each individual as they broke their silence for the first time and exposed the decline of their respective institutions.

Since we are now expanding our reach with top-of-the-line guests, we need to upgrade the quality of our show as well. After speaking to multiple leading production companies, the best proposal we have received is $11,000 per month which would include full editing and mastering of audio and video podcast episodes. They will also generate multiple clips each episode and distribute them on all platforms.

Doing these tasks on our own takes dozens of hours a week. These hours are best spent towards creating new content and recording episodes. Moreover, this production company (which has produced many of your favourite podcasts!) will provide some services which we are just not capable of such as professional quality intro and outro graphics with custom theme music.

Due to a number of complex reasons, we don’t have the budget to pay for this yet. That is why we are asking for your support in this formative stage of our platform!

Consider supporting us in our growth and expansion phase by becoming a paid member here with an exclusive 10%-off discount:

Get 10% off forever

Paid members will receive access to member-only Q+As and full video podcasts.

For those who are able to give a more generous donation, we have also created a GiveSendGo with a target of $22,000 USD ($30,000 CAD) to fund the first two months of production service as we generate more revenue to pay for future months:

Help Fund Illusion of Consensus

Thank you for listening to our podcasts and making this new project possible. It’s greatly appreciated!