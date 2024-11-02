Dear Illusion of Consensus subscribers,

This is Jay writing to announce that starting today, I will be posting my podcast content on my new Substack, Science from the Fringe https://sciencefromthefringe.substack.com/, which I operate with Bryce Nickels, Professor at Rutgers University and co-founder of Biosafety Now (link: https://substack.com/@biosafetynow).

The name “Science from the Fringe” is derived from the epithet ("fringe epidemiologist") that former NIH director Francis Collins applied to me and the other co-authors of Great Barrington Declaration in October 2020. While Collins meant “fringe” as a slur, Bryce and I believe that the “fringe” is where many groundbreaking discoveries and paradigm shifts emerge.

Over the past few months, I have been working closely with Prof. Nickels to advocate for better regulation of the pandemic prevention industry and the elimination of its close cousin, gain-of-function research; a form of research that enhances extremely dangerous viruses to make them more dangerous.

Advocating for biosafety regulations and stopping gain-of-function research to reduce the threat of lab-generated pandemics synergizes with my commitment to the reform of public health systems that failed so badly in the covid era. To that end, I will continue elevating the original and bold voices that opposed the lockdown ideology to finally shatter the “Illusion of Consensus” that led to the unnecessary school closures, toddler masking, vaccine mandates, censorship and the like.

It has been a privilege to work with Rav for the past year and a half on this project. I am a great admirer of his work, though his growing interests are on topics that are not currently my focus. By moving to Science from the Fringe, I hope it will make it easier for people to find my own podcast work all in one place.

I anticipate there will be many future opportunities for Rav and me to collaborate on common interests despite this move.

I remain tremendously grateful for the support of Illusion of Consensus subscribers. If you are so inclined, please also subscribe to Science from the Fringe. All content there will always be free for everyone immediately on its release. The funds from paid subscribers will be used to improve the reach and quality of the videos.

Yours in gratitude,

Jay Bhattacharya