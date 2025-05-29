Part One of HEATED DEBATE: Rav Arora vs Mark Cuban on DEI in Corporate America

Hi everyone,
The podcast is up on all platforms now!
Watch part one of my debate with Mark Cuban on Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and Rumble below. Mark and I went deep into DEI/racial quotas AND Covid mandates and mRNA vaccine side effects. I pressed him on why he mandated his Dallas Mavericks staff to get the mRNA shots and his response was quite telling.
https://rumble.com/v6tyxob-part-one-rav-arora-debates-mark-cuban-on-dei-in-corporate-america.html
Part Two of Debate on Covid Mandates:
