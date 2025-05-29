Part One of HEATED DEBATE: Rav Arora vs Mark Cuban on DEI in Corporate America

Hi everyone,

The podcast is up on all platforms now!

Watch part one of my debate with Mark Cuban on Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and Rumble below. Mark and I went deep into DEI/racial quotas AND Covid mandates and mRNA vaccine side effects. I pressed him on why he mandated his Dallas Mavericks staff to get the mRNA shots and his response was quite telling.

Spotify:

Apple:

YouTube:

Rumble:

https://rumble.com/v6tyxob-part-one-rav-arora-debates-mark-cuban-on-dei-in-corporate-america.html

Part Two of Debate on Covid Mandates:

HEATED DEBATE With Mark Cuban On Covid Mandates Rav Arora · May 26 This was easily the most contentious, heated podcast I’ve ever done. I challenged Mark Cuban on his Dallas Mavericks Covid vaccine mandate unlike anyone has before. I pushed him hard and would not let any fallacies (of which there were many) slide. Read full story

Support The Illusion of Consensus!

The Illusion of Consensus is a fully reader-supported publication. I need your support now more then every as I launch the new season of the show this week. If you support the high-quality science and Big Pharma journalism on this site, consider becoming a paid or founding member to receive exclusive articles, early-access episodes, and ask questions for future episodes. Or support The Illusion of Consensus with a one-time donation.