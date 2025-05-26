MARK CUBAN DEBATE PART 2: COVID MANDATES

In part two of my conversation with Mark Cuban, we delve into all the contentious issues surrounding the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. The discussion begins with an exploration of censorship faced by conservatives in academia, transitioning into a deep-dive debate about the necessity and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination. Mark Cuban defends his decision to…
The Illusion of Consensus
An independent podcast by Rav Arora (and formerly Dr. Jay Bhattacharya) devoted to dismantling weaponized "consensus" in science. Weekly topics include medical censorship, holistic medicine, mental health, psychedelic medicine, and well-being.An independent podcast by Rav Arora (and formerly Dr. Jay Bhattacharya) devoted to dismantling weaponized "consensus" in science. Weekly topics include medical censorship, holistic medicine, mental health, psychedelic medicine, and well-being.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes