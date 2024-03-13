Hi everyone,

We are excited to announce we will be doing our fourth live Q+A this Saturday on the livestreaming Callin platform. It will span between 60 to 90 minutes and we will be taking as many questions from you — loyal supporters of the show — as possible.

This is our way of connecting with you and hearing your concerns and questions about public health, free speech, government policy, and other topics we’ve covered.

This is an exclusive perk for our paid members — who we rely on to support the show with the utmost gratitude — and want to give back by providing direct access to our show in livestream Q+A format. If you’d like to join us, consider becoming a member. Your support will go a long way in helping us expand to Rumble, YouTube, and other platforms to grow the reach of our show:

Livestream LINK: