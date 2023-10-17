The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

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Suzie's avatar
Suzie
Oct 17, 2023

Yes, The free speech of everyone, no matter how vile or ignorant should be protected.

However, that does not absolve those partaking in such speech from the consequences of taking such a stance.

I believe it it is wholly within the purview of any company or corporation’s standards to choose not to hire someone who holds such vile viewpoints. They, too, are exercising their freedom of association.

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Lynn Edwards's avatar
Lynn Edwards
Oct 17, 2023

I feel that if someone signs a public letter they are asking for their name to publicly associated with that letter. This goes back to John Hancock. It seems a bit of a poor defence of our future elites that Harvard club presidents can sign for the groups, but the members of the groups signed for have no say. I think it's shocking that these students are only now learning that the public expects them to believe what they sign, or is signed in their name. I think most blacklists of the past were of people rumoured to have done something, not those who have been proven to.

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