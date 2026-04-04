Yesterday, I released the full two-part podcast with Senator Ron Johnson. Today, I’m releasing the far more interesting, substantive part of the discussion as a standalone: where the Senator and I respectfully debated the Iran war. I pressed Senator Johnson on why he voted against the Iran war powers resolution that would’ve prevented the President from…
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Must-Watch: Iran War DEBATE With Senator Ron Johnson
Senator Johnson and I debate the Iran war, presidential power to wage wars, the fractionalization of MAGA, the CIA reading Tucker Carlson's texts & the influence of Israel on American politics.
Apr 04, 2026
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