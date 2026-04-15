The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

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Biden Officials BURIED Vaccine Risks as New Documents Reveal Truth | Sen Ron Johnson

Rav Arora's avatar
Rav Arora
Apr 15, 2026
∙ Paid

In part two of my podcast with Senator Ron Johnson, we break down newly uncovered COVID-19 vaccine documents that the Senator’s office reviewed, showing clear downplaying of vaccine side effects. Johnson details his investigations into federal health agencies, early treatment debates, and concerns around vaccine safety signals including myocarditis and …

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