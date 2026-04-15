In part two of my podcast with Senator Ron Johnson, we break down newly uncovered COVID-19 vaccine documents that the Senator’s office reviewed, showing clear downplaying of vaccine side effects. Johnson details his investigations into federal health agencies, early treatment debates, and concerns around vaccine safety signals including myocarditis and …
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Biden Officials BURIED Vaccine Risks as New Documents Reveal Truth | Sen Ron Johnson
Apr 15, 2026
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