FIERY Debate with Senator Ron Johnson on Iran War & Nuclear Threat

Out now for everyone: Senator Ron Johnson joins The Illusion of Consensus for a serious debate on Iran, Trump’s foreign policy, congressional war powers, and the risks of another Middle East conflict. We dig into the constitutional limits on military action, the case for and against intervention, Israeli and American strategic interests, and the political fallout this could have for Republicans and the wider MAGA movement.

Chapters:

0:00 Intro

1:53 Ron Johnson Voting Against Iran War Powers Resolution

10:00 Was Iran Nuclear Threat Real?

19:14 Iran Firing Largest Attack Onto Israel

23:05 Israel vs Iran’s Goals

26:10 Objectives of the Iran War

30:00 Did Israel Convince USA to Wage War?

35:00 Will This Negatively Affect Future Elections?

40:52 CIA Hacking Tacker Carlson?

46:00 Financial Concerns Regarding the War

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