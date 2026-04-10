Is Trump Controlled by Israel? - Michael Tracey vs Curt Mills Debate

Michael Tracey, independent journalist, and Curt Mills, executive director of The American Conservative, join the Illusion of Consensus podcast for a sharp breakdown of US foreign policy and the Iran conflict. Michael Tracey and Curt Mills debate Trump’s foreign policy ideology, Israel’s influence, and the shifting dynamics of the American Right from Tucker Carlson to Megyn Kelly.

Links:

Apple podcasts

Spotify

(On all other podcast platforms too)

Chapters:

00:00 Introduction to the Podcast and Guests

07:15 Critique of Media Dynamics and Podcast Culture

13:19 Discussion on Israel’s Influence in U.S. Politics

19:28 Analyzing Trump’s Foreign Policy and War Decisions

25:19 Concluding Thoughts on War and Media Responsibility

37:34 Trump’s Motivations and Historical Context

44:00 Personnel Choices and Foreign Policy

53:56 The Epstein Connection and Speculation

01:00:05 Israel’s Influence and Trump’s Ambitions

01:05:50 The Influence of Steve Witkoff on US-Israel Relations

01:11:18 The Role of the Israel Lobby in American Politics

01:17:17 Counterfactuals: Would Trump Act Differently Without Israeli Influence?

01:23:17 Voting Dilemmas: The 2024 Election Landscape

01:34:10 The Shift from Pence to Vance

01:40:30 Rethinking the Trump Coalition

01:48:07 Trump’s Foreign Policy: A New Perspective

01:58:02 The Evolving Definition of Neoconservatism

02:10:16 U.S. Foreign Policy and Military Spending

02:17:42 Nuclear Arms Control and International Treaties

02:24:11 The Influence of Israel on U.S. Foreign Policy

02:31:44 The Role of Media in Shaping Political Narratives

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