Is Trump Controlled by Israel? - Michael Tracey vs Curt Mills Debate

Michael Tracey, independent journalist, and Curt Mills, executive director of The American Conservative, join the Illusion of Consensus podcast for a sharp breakdown of US foreign policy and the Iran conflict. Michael Tracey and Curt Mills debate Trump’s foreign policy ideology, Israel’s influence, and the shifting dynamics of the American Right from Tucker Carlson to Megyn Kelly.
Links:
(On all other podcast platforms too)
Chapters:
00:00 Introduction to the Podcast and Guests
07:15 Critique of Media Dynamics and Podcast Culture
13:19 Discussion on Israel’s Influence in U.S. Politics
19:28 Analyzing Trump’s Foreign Policy and War Decisions
25:19 Concluding Thoughts on War and Media Responsibility
37:34 Trump’s Motivations and Historical Context
44:00 Personnel Choices and Foreign Policy
53:56 The Epstein Connection and Speculation
01:00:05 Israel’s Influence and Trump’s Ambitions
01:05:50 The Influence of Steve Witkoff on US-Israel Relations
01:11:18 The Role of the Israel Lobby in American Politics
01:17:17 Counterfactuals: Would Trump Act Differently Without Israeli Influence?
01:23:17 Voting Dilemmas: The 2024 Election Landscape
01:34:10 The Shift from Pence to Vance
01:40:30 Rethinking the Trump Coalition
01:48:07 Trump’s Foreign Policy: A New Perspective
01:58:02 The Evolving Definition of Neoconservatism
02:10:16 U.S. Foreign Policy and Military Spending
02:17:42 Nuclear Arms Control and International Treaties
02:24:11 The Influence of Israel on U.S. Foreign Policy
02:31:44 The Role of Media in Shaping Political Narratives
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