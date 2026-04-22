What Trump’s Psychedelic Executive Order Actually Does | Dr. Matt Johnson

Dr. Matt Johnson joins the Illusion of Consensus podcast with Rav Arora to break down this weekend’s psychedelic executive order announcement by the Trump administration. As a pioneering Johns Hopkins University psychedelics professor & researcher, Dr Matt Johnson shares insights from decades of research into psilocybin, addiction treatment, depression, and end-of-life care. The discussion covers the political shift driven by figures like Donald Trump, Joe Rogan, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., alongside the growing bipartisan support for psychedelic science. Key topics include breakthrough therapy designations, right-to-try pathways, ibogaine research, and the real-world implications for mental health and veteran suicide prevention. This episode explores how emerging data and policy changes could reshape the future of psychedelic medicine in the United States.

Listen Now:

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Chapters:

[0:00] Intro

[2:30] Joe Rogan Bashing Nixon

[5:20] Rav and Matt’s Proposal

[9:40] Calley Means’ Pivotal Role

[13:40] Matt Johnson Reacts To The News

[18:36] The DEA Bottleneck Problem

[23:20] Real Risks of Psychedelics

[32:19] Right to Try for Veterans

[34:37] Jay Bhattacharya vs Trump

[39:40] Jealousy for Rogan

[43:51] Do Psychedelics Improve Lives?

[49:55] Next Steps for Trump Admin

[53:42] End of Psychedelic Prohibition?



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