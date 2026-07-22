Psychedelics and Big Pharma have historically been at odds with one another due to fundamentally conflicting business models and treatment paradigms. While conventional psychiatric drugs have traditionally emphasized scalable, ongoing pharmacological treatment, psychedelic therapies have centered on infrequent dosing paired with extensive psychological support.

However, those once-separate worlds are now beginning to converge. In a landmark development for the field, Eli Lilly has acquired ATAI, signaling that the world’s largest pharmaceutical company now sees psychedelic medicine not as a disruptive outsider, but as a strategic part of the future of mental health treatment.

This news has struck a nerve and stirred vigorous debate on the timing and long-term success of this acquisition. Some investors in ATAI seemed disappointed by the announced acquisition by Lilly, largely because they’re focusing on the immediate cash payment of “only” $6.75/share and cite ATAI’s leading market position in short-acting psychedelics. However, after speaking with people close to the transaction — particularly with some of the advisors involved — I came away with a very different perspective from that of the more critical voices.

A senior industry insider I spoke to said Eli Lilly “explored Compass Pathways as a potential way to enter psychedelics…but ultimately chose not to pursue a transaction, even though Compass sought an acquisition.” Definium, by contrast, was described to me by an insider as a “poor fit” for Lilly’s strategy, largely because “many see no commercially viable path for treatments that require patients to undergo 8+ hour monitored sessions.” In addition, they said the patent positions at Compass and Definium are relatively “less robust than ATAI’s”, against the backdrop of broader IP challenges around classical psychedelic molecules.

Moreover, those close to the deal I spoke with believe investors in the psychedelic sector are “underestimating the commercial execution risk of psychedelic companies like Definium, Compass and Resilient (formerly Lykos).” Scientific success and commercial success are two very different things. And their roll-out may have the risk of influencing investors’ views for the entire sector.

The biggest obstacle, according to both pharma executives and clinic operators I spoke to is the treatment duration. It’s one of those practical issues that many investors don’t immediately think about. Do clinics need multiple staff shifts to cover a single patient? What happens if an LSD session runs longer than expected? Would clinics ultimately need overnight facilities in this case? There’s also a very mundane but increasingly important issue emerging: the widespread use of GLP-1 medications. Because they can delay gastric emptying, they may delay the onset of orally administered drugs – potentially by more than an hour in some patients – adding yet another layer to an already challenging treatment duration.

ATAI, on the other hand, was viewed very differently. It has the strongest portfolio of short-acting psychedelic therapies (like BPL-003 which resolves in 90 minutes) that are significantly more commercially viable from a real-world healthcare delivery perspective. Equally important, its intellectual property portfolio was consistently described to me as one of its strongest assets.

Insiders told me the challenge for ATAI was the capital required to get this broad portfolio to commercialization. "Remaining independent would likely have required raising well over $1 billion over the coming years to fund late‑stage clinical trials and the build‑out of full commercial infrastructure for ATAI’s whole mental‑health drug portfolio,” one person close to the deal stated. Those financings would have taken place precisely during the period when the commercial launches of Compass, Resilient and Definium face the serious risk of disappointing the market’s expectations, as investors confront the reality of long, staff‑intensive treatment sessions, operational and reimbursement hurdles, and questions about the strength of their intellectual property and durability of clinical benefit.

That would have created substantial financing, dilution, and market risk for existing ATAI shareholders. Additionally, an insider source told me that “there was an existing constant selling pressure due to former Beckley shareholders selling off their unlocked shares month-by-month.” “This held down the share price and prevented a potentially higher headline takeover price from being realistic in negotiations,” they added.

Viewed through that lens, it appears to me that the ATAI board made the decision best for their intended mission to swiftly bring psychedelic therapies to the market. Shareholders receive an attractive premium today and immediate cash value, while still retaining meaningful upside through the contingent value rights without having to fund the remaining development themselves. If the milestones are achieved, the total deal could reach as much as $9.25 per share in total. Perhaps most notably, the people I spoke with expressed a high degree of confidence that those milestone payments are achievable.

Moreover, one insider involved in the deal shared his view that “this would also be in the patient’s best interest because Eli Lilly would broaden the scope of psychedelic treatments and study drugs for several clinical indications, not just one.”

In summary, it appears that this transaction allows shareholders to maximize future success while reducing dilution, financing, execution, and overall market risk. That’s not always the most exciting outcome, but it is often the one that creates the best risk-adjusted return for shareholders.

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The Illusion of Consensus is a fully citizen-funded publication. Rav’s work on psychedelics, Covid and Big Pharma has been featured on The Joe Rogan Experience, Jordan B. Peterson Podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, and other prominent platforms. If you support the original, fearless journalism on this site, consider becoming a paid or founding member to receive exclusive articles, early-access episodes, and ask questions for future episodes. Or support The Illusion of Consensus with a one-time donation.

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