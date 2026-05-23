The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

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Kendon Curtis's avatar
Kendon Curtis
14h

Diamonds in the rough = globalist puppets in the rough.

People who are willing to disregard common sense, and intelligents for a diversity perspective sold to the masses at all costs by those who are promoting the globalist perspective. Globalist = a Orwellian nightmare for humanity!

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PhilH's avatar
PhilH
13h

https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/a-call-to-humanity-from-prof-dr-sucharit?r=2fqqz&utm_medium=ios

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