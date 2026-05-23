Here’s the full video of my 3-hour podcast with Mark Cuban — my most prominent debate yet! Enjoy.

Time-stamps:

0:00 - Intro



02:29 — The Clash Begins



04:04 — Mark Cuban Defines DEI His Way



05:52 — “That’s Not What DEI Means!”



08:29 — Are Racial Quotas Real?



12:47 — Corporate Virtue Signalling Exposed



21:13 — Should Race Ever Matter in Hiring?



29:34 — Diversity vs. Meritocracy



48:04 — Do Companies Really Even Follow DEI?



57:42 — Does DEI Actually Work?



01:21:31 — Race-Based Goals vs Pure Merit-Based Hiring



01:36:45 — Final Thoughts and Common Ground



01:38:39 — Arora challenges Cuban on campus censorship



01:41:24 — Cuban on discrimination from both political sides



01:42:59 — Why Cuban required Mavericks staff vaccinations



01:43:57 — Arora disputes community benefit of mandates



01:52:57 — Cuban’s “herd immunity in three months” argument



02:05:02 — FDA internal disagreements over vaccine approval



02:05:31 — White House pressure and military mandates



02:25:00 — Comparing Covid and vaccine-induced myocarditis



02:36:23 — Infection fatality rate and serious adverse events