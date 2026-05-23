FULL Video: Mark Cuban Interrogated On His Pro-Vax and DEI Views
Here’s the full video of my 3-hour podcast with Mark Cuban — my most prominent debate yet! Enjoy.
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Time-stamps:
0:00 - Intro
02:29 — The Clash Begins
04:04 — Mark Cuban Defines DEI His Way
05:52 — “That’s Not What DEI Means!”
08:29 — Are Racial Quotas Real?
12:47 — Corporate Virtue Signalling Exposed
21:13 — Should Race Ever Matter in Hiring?
29:34 — Diversity vs. Meritocracy
48:04 — Do Companies Really Even Follow DEI?
57:42 — Does DEI Actually Work?
01:21:31 — Race-Based Goals vs Pure Merit-Based Hiring
01:36:45 — Final Thoughts and Common Ground
01:38:39 — Arora challenges Cuban on campus censorship
01:41:24 — Cuban on discrimination from both political sides
01:42:59 — Why Cuban required Mavericks staff vaccinations
01:43:57 — Arora disputes community benefit of mandates
01:52:57 — Cuban’s “herd immunity in three months” argument
02:05:02 — FDA internal disagreements over vaccine approval
02:05:31 — White House pressure and military mandates
02:25:00 — Comparing Covid and vaccine-induced myocarditis
02:36:23 — Infection fatality rate and serious adverse events
Diamonds in the rough = globalist puppets in the rough.
People who are willing to disregard common sense, and intelligents for a diversity perspective sold to the masses at all costs by those who are promoting the globalist perspective. Globalist = a Orwellian nightmare for humanity!
https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/a-call-to-humanity-from-prof-dr-sucharit?r=2fqqz&utm_medium=ios