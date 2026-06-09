Bret Weinstein joins the podcast to discuss dating, mating, sex, relationships, marriage, pornography, OnlyFans, dating apps and the collapse of courtship among Gen Z. The conversation also covers sexual signals, promiscuity, long-term commitment, the rise of the “sex recession”, and new concerns around declining dating among young people. We also discuss Andrew Tate, Nick Fuentes, The Weeknd, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid while examining how pop culture, social media and technology shape relationships today.

Chapters:

0:00 - Intro

3:11 - Gen Z’s Dating and Sexual Culture Crisis

6:12 - ‘Dating’ Is an Artificial Modern Construct

12:44 - Why Sex Education Fails Young People

20:15 - How Birth Control Changed Attitudes to Sex

27:10 - When Sex Had Higher Stakes

37:55 - The Evolutionary Case Against Hookup Culture

47:42 - Is Casual Sex Ever Beneficial?

1:04:38 - The Case for Finding the Right Partner Early

1:19:50 - The Weeknd’s “Lonely Star” Through an Evolutionary Lens

1:34:20 - Brett on Valentine’s Day

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