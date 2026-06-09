New Podcast: Bret Weinstein WARNS How Modern Dating Is DESTROYING Gen Z
Bret Weinstein joins the podcast to discuss dating, mating, sex, relationships, marriage, pornography, OnlyFans, dating apps and the collapse of courtship among Gen Z. The conversation also covers sexual signals, promiscuity, long-term commitment, the rise of the “sex recession”, and new concerns around declining dating among young people. We also discuss Andrew Tate, Nick Fuentes, The Weeknd, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid while examining how pop culture, social media and technology shape relationships today.
Chapters:
0:00 - Intro
3:11 - Gen Z’s Dating and Sexual Culture Crisis
6:12 - ‘Dating’ Is an Artificial Modern Construct
12:44 - Why Sex Education Fails Young People
20:15 - How Birth Control Changed Attitudes to Sex
27:10 - When Sex Had Higher Stakes
37:55 - The Evolutionary Case Against Hookup Culture
47:42 - Is Casual Sex Ever Beneficial?
1:04:38 - The Case for Finding the Right Partner Early
1:19:50 - The Weeknd’s “Lonely Star” Through an Evolutionary Lens
1:34:20 - Brett on Valentine’s Day
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Thank you for making this insightful conversation available to a wider audience. As a baby boomer who discovered later in life that the sexual revolution of the '60's was a con, I would suggest that the most important component of sex education for adolescents should be learning the value of building a relationship with a potential life partner that is based on emotional intimacy and trust.
Excellent Podcast Rav and Bret. I hope it is circulated widely here in the West. Thank you and many Blessings to you both