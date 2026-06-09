The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

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Marilyn Langlois's avatar
Marilyn Langlois
17hEdited

Thank you for making this insightful conversation available to a wider audience. As a baby boomer who discovered later in life that the sexual revolution of the '60's was a con, I would suggest that the most important component of sex education for adolescents should be learning the value of building a relationship with a potential life partner that is based on emotional intimacy and trust.

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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
3h

Excellent Podcast Rav and Bret. I hope it is circulated widely here in the West. Thank you and many Blessings to you both

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