The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

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Caroline Ayers's avatar
Caroline Ayers
10h

Wow wow wow! This is so exciting! I hope it encourages lots of people with cocaine addictions to try this therapy. We need to spread the word. God Bless! X

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1 reply by Rav Arora
K33perOfRealness's avatar
K33perOfRealness
7h

When life gets you down, just eat mushrooms until you feel better.

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