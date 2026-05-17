Watch the full video version of this debate on Trump’s psychedelic executive order.

Kevin Sabet, a former White House drug policy advisor across the Clinton, Bush, and Obama administrations, argues for caution around psychedelics, marijuana policy, commercial incentives, and overstated medical claims. Dr. Matt Johnson, a leading Johns Hopkins psychedelic researcher, speaks on the promise of psilocybin studies, addiction treatment, depression, safety protocols, and why accelerated research follows the evidence. The discussion also covers Joe Rogan, RFK Jr., Marty Makary, Jay Bhattacharya, ketamine clinics, MDMA, MAPS, cannabis rescheduling, veteran suicide, and the potential risks of turning experimental drugs into public policy too quickly.

Chapters:



0:00 - Intro



2:05 - Sabet’s Objection to Psychedelics



10:00 - Matt’s Disagreement with Sabet



13:15 - Psychedelic Research Quality



21:10 - Kevin’s Rebuttal



24:00 - Was Joe Rogan Wrong On Ibogaine’s Efficacy



32:50 - Ibogaine Safety Concerns



40:50 - Could The Executive Order Go Too Far



46:10 - Rescheduling and FDA Approval

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