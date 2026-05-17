The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthony Sejda's avatar
Anthony Sejda
9h

I testify on behalf of depressed lndividuals who would be on a psycdelic regimen of medication. As Nacy Regan had said, "just say no"! Anthony Sejda, U.S.A.F. vet. and Holy Land Franciscan Missionary

Reply
Share
Beverly Fisher's avatar
Beverly Fisher
10h

No, I’ve already listened to the information and earlier interviews and I do not believe it’s being rushed at all.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rav Arora · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture