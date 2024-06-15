The Illusion of Consensus is a reader-supported podcast and publication. To gain exclusive access to member-only live Q+As and the ability to send questions for guest episodes, consider becoming a paid member:
In this new podcast episode, Robert Malone and I delve into the critical issues of credentialism, the corrupting influence of financial incentives, and the delegitimization of experts in public health. We explore how financial interests in academia and the pharmaceutical industry can distort research priorities and compromise the pursuit of truth. Our discussion covers the manipulation of public perception to drive vaccine demand, the perverse incentives created by stockpile contracts, and the complex web of conflicts of interest within organizations like the WHO. We further explore the assimilation of psychological warfare techniques into pharmaceutical marketing campaigns and the compromised nature of regulatory bodies like the FDA while highlighting the power dynamics between transnational corporations and nation states, with corporations often wielding significant control. Additionally, we discuss the "gold rush" mentality in the biopharmaceutical industry and the corruption within the public-private partnership framework.
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction
14:19 The WHO and Pandemic Preparedness
36:25 An Anecdote and Manipulation of Public Perception
41:37 Assimilation of Psychological Warfare in Marketing Campaigns
44:31 Compromised Regulatory Bodies and Manipulation of Public Health Policies
49:33 Transnational Corporations: Power Dynamics and Influence
56:59 The Gold Rush Mentality in the Biopharmaceutical Industry
01:08:44 Corruption of the Public-Private Partnership Framework
