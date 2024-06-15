Hi everyone,

In this new podcast episode, Robert Malone and I delve into the critical issues of credentialism, the corrupting influence of financial incentives, and the delegitimization of experts in public health. We explore how financial interests in academia and the pharmaceutical industry can distort research priorities and compromise the pursuit of truth. Our discussion covers the manipulation of public perception to drive vaccine demand, the perverse incentives created by stockpile contracts, and the complex web of conflicts of interest within organizations like the WHO. We further explore the assimilation of psychological warfare techniques into pharmaceutical marketing campaigns and the compromised nature of regulatory bodies like the FDA while highlighting the power dynamics between transnational corporations and nation states, with corporations often wielding significant control. Additionally, we discuss the "gold rush" mentality in the biopharmaceutical industry and the corruption within the public-private partnership framework.

Watch our conversation on YouTube now.

Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction

14:19 The WHO and Pandemic Preparedness

36:25 An Anecdote and Manipulation of Public Perception

41:37 Assimilation of Psychological Warfare in Marketing Campaigns

44:31 Compromised Regulatory Bodies and Manipulation of Public Health Policies

49:33 Transnational Corporations: Power Dynamics and Influence

56:59 The Gold Rush Mentality in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

01:08:44 Corruption of the Public-Private Partnership Framework

Our recent podcasts:

Ways to support The Illusion of Consensus:

Become a paid or founding member to receive early-access episodes and ask questions for future episodes.

Support The Illusion of Consensus with a donation

Follow us on X

Subscribe to our YouTube and Rumble channels

Follow us on Apple podcasts and Spotify