Hi everyone,

I was supposed to be enjoying hiking the glorious Swiss Alps last week, intentionally taking time off work, but I was (temporarily - don’t worry) disrupted by the disastrous FDA meeting on MDMA therapy for PTSD.

To dissect what happened at the committee meeting, I invited the perfect expert in the field Dr. Matt Johnson (previous guest on the show) from Johns Hopkins psychiatry. Matt is the leading pioneer of clinical psychedelic research and has also studied a vast number of psychoactive drugs.

He’s my go-to scientist on this subject because he veers away from both “MDMA will cause holes in your brain” pharma propaganda and “everyone should be tripping on shrooms to meet their ancient ancestors” ideology. He’s one of the few sane, balanced voices in this space awfully corrupted by leftist dogma and FDA-supported misinformation on the other side.

In this (relatively trivial) “emergency” podcast, we explore the concerns raised by the FDA committee, uncover potential biases, and discuss the impact of prior MDMA use on therapy outcomes. We tackle critical issues such as cardiovascular risk management, the importance of ethical guidelines in psychedelic therapy, and the challenge of functional unblinding. We highlight why MDMA-assisted therapy holds promise despite the controversy.

Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction & FDA's recent meeting on MDMA Therapy

28:03 Prior Use of MDMA and its Impact

32:51 The Need for More Expertise in Psychedelics

53:16 The Safety of the Drugs - Valid & Invalid Risks

01:04:35 Comparing the Standards for Evaluating MDMA Therapy

01:19:46 Balancing Risks and Benefits

Ok, back to the Swiss Alps…see you guys soon (LOTS of new podcasts in the queue).

- Rav

