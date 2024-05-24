Hi everyone,

We’re excited to announce we have launched our first episode of season 2 of the show on Rumble:

https://rumble.com/v4x6e4b-is-censorship-a-desperate-last-stand-for-power-ft-russell-brand.html

Check out our hour-long conversation with Russell Brand about cultural divisions, politics, and religion. You can’t miss it!

In a few days, we’ll be doing a subscriber chat taking your feedback, thoughts, and reflections on the episode. Would love to hear from you and join in some rich conversation about topics prompted in this episode.

- Rav and Jay