Join Dr. Nerina Ramlakhan, a sleep physiologist, as she discusses the shortcomings of mainstream medical advice and the critical importance of deep sleep before midnight for emotional and physical health. Discover the different stages of sleep, the roles of traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurveda, and the profound connection between sleep and well-being. Learn about energy cycles, the impact of sleep on daily performance, and strategies for managing screen time and social media addiction. We also delve into the significance of regulating the autonomic nervous system, understanding the sympathetic and parasympathetic systems, and achieving restful sleep through practical techniques and routines.

Join Nerina’s online course on improving your sleep here (I highly recommend it):

https://drnerina.com/awakenyourpotential/

Timestamps

00:13 Introduction to Dr Nerina Ramlakhan

09:35 Generational trauma

11:30 The sleeping and dreaming journey

15:15 Sleep cycles and consciousness

23:08 Sleeping before midnight

30:44 Chinese medicine

31:50 Alcohol, anxiety and unrest

33:30 Ayurveda

37:30 Awareness of energy levels

41:50 Phone addiction, our inner chimp

44:55 The Havening Technique

51:00 Managing passion

58:15 A world that doesn't feel safe

01:00:30 The parasympathetic nervous system

01:07:30 High achievers & sleep problems

01:14:30 Safety energy vs Survival energy

01:19:29 Somatic self awareness

01:27:44 Affirmation and meditation