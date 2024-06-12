Hi everyone,
Join Dr. Nerina Ramlakhan, a sleep physiologist, as she discusses the shortcomings of mainstream medical advice and the critical importance of deep sleep before midnight for emotional and physical health. Discover the different stages of sleep, the roles of traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurveda, and the profound connection between sleep and well-being. Learn about energy cycles, the impact of sleep on daily performance, and strategies for managing screen time and social media addiction. We also delve into the significance of regulating the autonomic nervous system, understanding the sympathetic and parasympathetic systems, and achieving restful sleep through practical techniques and routines.
The Illusion of Consensus is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber:
Join Nerina’s online course on improving your sleep here (I highly recommend it):
https://drnerina.com/awakenyourpotential/
Timestamps
00:13 Introduction to Dr Nerina Ramlakhan
09:35 Generational trauma
11:30 The sleeping and dreaming journey
15:15 Sleep cycles and consciousness
23:08 Sleeping before midnight
30:44 Chinese medicine
31:50 Alcohol, anxiety and unrest
33:30 Ayurveda
37:30 Awareness of energy levels
41:50 Phone addiction, our inner chimp
44:55 The Havening Technique
51:00 Managing passion
58:15 A world that doesn't feel safe
01:00:30 The parasympathetic nervous system
01:07:30 High achievers & sleep problems
01:14:30 Safety energy vs Survival energy
01:19:29 Somatic self awareness
01:27:44 Affirmation and meditation
When do your episodes / interviews become available on your Spotify podcast channel?
Totally unscientific nonsense - and many of us enjoy our best hours after midnight, whilst others are early birds - so she speaks for herself. It is well past midnight here, and whilst I might be unkind, I will simply advise Dr. Nerina Ramlakhan to stop talking utter rubbish. I'm 70, and have been a late person since well before any electronic devices were even invented.