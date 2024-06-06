Hi everyone,

My podcast with Alex Berenson is live on YouTube! Rumble and Apple/Spotify links will be ready soon. Watch at the link above.

We unfittingly opened the conversation with some expert music criticism on Taylor Swift’s Aristotelian lyricism since it was on Alex’s mind on X.

We spent a large portion of the conversation focused on the absurd Trump trials, then moving into the Fauci “back-channel” FOIA revelations, and The New York Times’ deceptive, incomplete vaccine injury story. We discuss who we would vote for in the 2024 presidential election and Alex says Trump is a more viable option than has ever been before and I recognize RFK Jr as a strikingly intriguing candidate who should be considered.

We ended on delving into the need for debate in the Covid dissident community. Alex said he’d happily debate Bret Weinstein — with either me or Joe Rogan (preferably) as the moderator — and others such as

on ivermectin and the treatment of vaccine injuries. I will contact Pierre to see if we can make it happen!

Hated on parts of the left and right, I view Alex as a valuable, non-ideological voice who has made substantive contributions to the public discourse. I hope you enjoy our conversation!

