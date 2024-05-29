Hi everyone,

Today’s episode features special guest KimWitczak for an insightful conversation on patient advocacy and drug safety. Kim shares her deeply personal story, revealing how her husband's tragic experience with antidepressants propelled her into a mission for change. Together, they uncover the flaws in the FDA's drug approval process and the critical need for transparency and real-world safety measures. Through Kim's experiences and insights, discover the power of collective action and the importance of amplifying patient voices for a healthier future. Let us know your thoughts and ideas on these takes in the comment section below.

Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction & Kim's Background

14:06 Flaws in the FDA's Drug Approval Process

24:16 Balancing Patient Access and Safety Concerns

36:45 The Influence of Pharmaceutical Companies on the FDA

41:23 The Impact of Direct-to-Consumer Advertising

49:46 The Handling of COVID Vaccines: Lack of Debate and Pushback

58:14 The Power of Regular People: Speaking Up for Change

