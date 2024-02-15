Note to readers: this is a must-watch conversation. Don’t miss it!
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Must-Watch Episode 32: The Psychology of Totalitarianism with Mattias Desmet
Feb 15, 2024
∙ Paid
The Illusion of Consensus
An independent podcast by Rav Arora (and formerly Dr. Jay Bhattacharya) devoted to dismantling weaponized "consensus" in science. Weekly topics include medical censorship, holistic medicine, mental health, psychedelic medicine, and well-being.An independent podcast by Rav Arora (and formerly Dr. Jay Bhattacharya) devoted to dismantling weaponized "consensus" in science. Weekly topics include medical censorship, holistic medicine, mental health, psychedelic medicine, and well-being.
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