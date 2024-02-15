The Illusion of Consensus

The Illusion of Consensus

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Must-Watch Episode 32: The Psychology of Totalitarianism with Mattias Desmet

Jay Bhattacharya's avatar
Mattias Desmet's avatar
Jay Bhattacharya and Mattias Desmet
Feb 15, 2024
∙ Paid

Note to readers: this is a must-watch conversation. Don’t miss it!

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