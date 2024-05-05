Hi everyone,

My tweet fact-checking Sam Harris’ terrible takedown of Joe Rogan’s audience unexpectedly ended up going quasi-viral (with Elon Musk even chiming in). Thought now would be the perfect time to publish here a piece I wrote on Sam Harris sometime ago. On this topic, he has descended into complete unreason, tragically betraying his politically centrist, anti-egotistical “Making Sense” brand.

My breakdown of Sam Harris’ incorrect views on this issue:

(Please open this article in your browser / Substack app because it is too long for email!)

Can Sam Harris Pull Back From The Brink Of Covid Misinformation?

In Lex Fridman’s new 4-hour interview with neuro-philosopher Sam Harris, Harris provides the clearest, most elaborate articulation of his impassioned views on the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the course of his explication of why he chose to become a staunch advocate of the novel mRNA vaccines for COVID-19, we are given an illuminating case study into the unfortunate corruption of one of the most brilliant, intellectually honest, and sophisticated minds of the 21st century.

“In a few decades, many of our current [medical] practices will seem barbaric. One need only ponder the list of side effects that accompany most medications to appreciate that these are terribly blunt instruments.” - Sam Harris in Waking Up (2014)

Harris makes a number of misleading and false claims in the conversation which may evade the sensibilities of a casual follower of the Covid discourse, but upon close inspection, his dubious assertions become remarkably striking. I’m going to go through merely a handful of such assertions (this piece could have been three times as long):

Claim:

Sam Harris: “It was obviously reasonable to get vaccinated, especially because there was every reason to expect that while it wasn't a perfectly sterilising vaccine, it was going to knock down transmission a lot…so it wasn’t just a personal choice — you were actually being a good citizen when you decided to run whatever risk you were going to run to get vaccinated.”

As this first example reveals, Harris is operating from a remarkable level of Avidyā (ignorance), to use Buddhist terminology. Unfortunately, he is not quite informed in this debate — something he admits.

For one, the mRNA vaccines were never tested against transmission. In the fall of 2020, Moderna chief medical officer Tal Zaks told The BMJ, “Our trial will not demonstrate prevention of transmission…because in order to do that you have to swab people twice a week for very long periods, and that becomes operationally untenable.”

The vaccines were only tested against symptomatic infection and public health experts extrapolated from the data the mRNA vaccines would halt transmission in the long-term. This proved to be accurate for only about a couple of months at best, before vaccine efficacy started approaching near-zero levels.

Many people who had not closely followed the trial data from the start and trusted the mainstream experts, were shocked to hear Pfizer executive Janine Small recently admit to the EU parliament that Pfizer did not test the Covid vaccine for transmission. In reality, this was already established fact. Unlike Harris, initially pro-mRNA pundits like Ben Shapiro have been far more intellectually honest in shifting their perspective on the matter:

For Harris to say that getting inoculated with likely the most dangerous vaccine that has ever been promoted on the market is a civil duty because of the naive hopes that “it was going to knock down transmission a lot” (which proved to be short-lived) was a complete miscalculation. Indeed, it was not out of the question at that time — given the absence of long-term data — that vaccines may substantially curb transmission, but there was no data to support the peculiarly strong faith individuals like Harris had in mRNA technology.

By morally elevating those who chose to take part of a highly variable and unprecedented medical experiment as “good citizen[s]” — while demonizing those who had rational forms of skepticism (“there’s no long-term data!”) — Harris unknowingly entered incredibly dangerous and authoritarian territory.

Claim:

Sam Harris: "Vaccines were reasonably safe and Covid was reasonably dangerous....the tradeoff for basically everyone was it was rational to get vaccinated given the level of testing...given what we were seeing with Covid"

As Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and I recently responded to Sam’s similar statements on vaccine risk-benefit ratios, he has not immersed himself in the relevant data in order to present a rational perspective. Such statements are far too simplistic and sweeping. There is simply no good evidence to suggest vaccines were “reasonably safe” compared to a “reasonably dangerous” virus for “basically everyone” (for elderly, severely obese, and immunocompromised people, the calculus is entirely different).

In fact, the best available evidence suggests the opposite is true for the vast majority of people. According to a top, peer-reviewed re-analysis of the Pfizer and Moderna clinical trials (authored by scientists at Stanford, UCLA, and other prestigious institutions), mRNA vaccines are associated with a 1 in 800 adverse event rate — orders of magnitude higher than any other widely administered vaccine in international pharmaceutical history. Virtually every other vaccine on the market has adverse event rates in the 1 - 2 per million range. Historically, vaccines with much higher associated adverse event rates (1 in 10,000 — 100,000) — such as the 1976 swine flu vaccine or the 1999 rotavirus vaccine — were swiftly pulled off the market for being far too dangerous.

None of this has taken place during Covid.