The Illusion of Consensus
The Illusion of Consensus
LISTEN NOW: Russell Brand Interview
3
0:00
-49:28

LISTEN NOW: Russell Brand Interview

Rav Arora
and
Jay Bhattacharya
May 16, 2024
3
Share
Transcript

Hi everyone,

We’re excited to release the full audio version of the podcast now - you can listen here or in the Spotify and Apple links available below.

We apologize, there was another production delay as a key member on our team had to leave to his home country to address a personal emergency.

The full, official video premiere will be tomorrow.

For those patiently waiting, we didn’t want to disappoint you so we decided to provide the audio today at the very least.

Take a listen now before the full video experience in high-definition quality with all our new graphics comes out tomorrow.

Spotify link / Apple link

The Illusion of Consensus is a listener-supported podcast. Become a paid member now to receive exclusive Q+As and member-only podcast segments:

3 Comments
The Illusion of Consensus
The Illusion of Consensus
An independent podcast by Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Rav Arora devoted to dismantling weaponized "consensus" in science. Weekly topics include Covid policy, online censorship, holistic medicine, mental health, and well-being.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Rav Arora
Jay Bhattacharya
Recent Episodes
Sneak Peek: Russell Brand Interview
Ep 52: Sleep Podcast with Dr. Nerina Ramlakhan (Part 1)
  Rav Arora
Ep 51: The Polarized Debate over the Origin of COVID-19 With Professor Bryce Nickels
  Jay Bhattacharya and Bryce Nickels
Ep 50: Debbie Lerman Breaks Down Key Players In The Pandemic Response - National Security Council (NSC), Department of Homeland Security…
  Debbie Lerman and Jay Bhattacharya
Ep 49: Psychopharmacology And Its Staggering Limits In Treating Psychiatric Disorders
  Rav Arora
EXCLUSIVE Ep 48: Examining New CDC Sudden Cardiac Death Paper And Pfizer Subclinical Myocarditis Study With Cardiologist Dr. Anish Koka
  Rav Arora and Anish Koka MD (Cardiology)
Ep 47: Laura Powell On Fighting AB 2098 Medical Censorship Law In California
  Jay Bhattacharya