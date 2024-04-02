Episode 43: Aaron Kheriaty On The Murthy v. Missouri Supreme Court Hearing

Hi everyone,

In this episode, Aaron Kheriaty and I discuss our involvement in the Murthy v. Missouri case, which challenges the government's censorship pressures on social media companies. We discuss the censorship we personally experienced and the discovery of government involvement in online censorship. We also discuss the media blackout surrounding the case and the role of legacy media in supporting censorship. The episode concludes with a discussion of the Supreme Court oral arguments and the justices' positions. The conversation delves into the Supreme Court oral arguments in the case challenging government censorship on social media platforms. We generally express optimism that the case will result in a significant victory for free speech.

Takeaways

There has been a deliberate media blackout surrounding the case, likely due to the economic interests of legacy media and their desire to suppress competition.

The Supreme Court oral arguments revealed different positions among the justices, with some showing support for the plaintiffs' arguments and others questioning standing and direct government action.

The outcome of the case will have far-reaching implications for free speech rights in the digital age. The Supreme Court oral arguments in the case challenging government censorship on social media platforms were analyzed.

The potential rulings of the justices were discussed, with a focus on the importance of protecting free speech and the potential impact on public health.

The issue of entanglement between the government and social media companies was highlighted, along with the need to define the threshold for censorship.

The speakers expressed optimism that the case will result in a significant victory for free speech.

Sound Bites:

"The government had essentially set up what he called an Orwellian ministry of truth."

"This is the worst free speech violation in United States history."

"Throttle everything that's positive about Great Barrington Declaration."

Chapters

00:00 Introduction and Personal Experiences with Censorship

06:15 The Scope and Impact of Censorship

10:27 The July 4th Ruling and Constitutional Violations

13:17The Circuit Court's Ruling and Third-Party Censorship

16:46The Appeals Court and Preliminary Injunction

17:26Media Coverage and Economic Interests

20:03The Supreme Court Case and Expectations

24:55 The Twitter Files and Reporting

26:52 The Role of Legacy Media and Censorship

28:59 The ACLU and Professional Medical Societies

32:33 The Supreme Court Experience and Observations

36:21 Reading the Tea Leaves: Justices Kagan, Sotomayor, and Jackson

39:16 Concerning Justices and Compelling State Interest

41:46 The Purpose of the First Amendment

46:00 Government's Spread of Misinformation

46:47 Illusion of Consensus

47:29 Government's Right to Free Speech

48:56 Censorship vs. Speech

49:26 Government's Misinformation

53:24 Section 230 and Liability Protection

58:27 Potential Supreme Court Ruling

01:00:48 Impact of Winning or Losing

01:07:31 Importance of Free Speech