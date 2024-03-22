Episode 40: Charles Rixey On Investigating The Origins of The Covid-19 Virus

Hi everyone,

In this new episode of The Illusion of Consensus podcast, I interview Charles Rixey, a member of the group DRASTIC, which has been investigating the origins of the COVID-19 virus. They discuss the efforts by scientific leaders, such as Tony Fauci, to suppress the lab leak theory and create an illusion of consensus around the natural origin theory. DRASTIC, a group of citizen scientists, uncovered evidence that challenged the natural origin narrative, including deleted sequences from the Wuhan lab's viral database. The conversation emphasizes the importance of uncovering the truth and restoring trust in science and medicine.

Takeaways

Scientific leaders, including Tony Fauci, worked to suppress the lab leak theory and create an illusion of consensus around the natural origin theory of the COVID-19 virus.

DRASTIC, a group of citizen scientists, uncovered evidence that challenged the natural origin narrative, including deleted sequences from the Wuhan lab's viral database.

Scientific debate on the origins of the virus was censored and suppressed, with influential scientists and journals promoting the natural origin theory and dismissing the lab leak theory.

The efforts of DRASTIC and public pressure led to the rejection of the World Health Organization's report on the origin of the virus and the release of the DRASTIC proposal for further investigation. The Chinese data on the origins of COVID-19 cannot be verified, and there are errors and cherry-picking of data in scientific papers on the subject.

The Lancet Commission, led by Jeffrey Sachs, included scientists with a vested interest in the natural origin theory and ignored evidence of a lab leak.

The Diffuse proposal, submitted by the EcoHealth Alliance to DARPA, outlined research to create a virus similar to SARS-CoV-2, raising questions about intent and responsibility.

The research program of manipulating viruses and developing countermeasures has not been successful in preventing viral outbreaks.

The public needs to be informed about the truth of the pandemic origins to protect their freedoms and hold scientists and institutions accountable.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction and Background

03:12 Unscrupulous Scientific Leaders and Motives

11:02 The Importance of Furin Cleavage Site

12:30 The Significance of ACE2 Receptor and Furin Cleavage Site

15:50 Debate Among Molecular Geneticists

25:57 Formation and Work of DRASTIC

29:46 Access to Wuhan Lab Sequences

40:53 The Michael Warby Paper and Flaws

43:52 Questioning the Accuracy of Chinese Data

48:44 The Lancet Commission and Jeffrey Sachs

55:31 Evidence of a Lab Leak: The Diffuse Proposal

01:02:12 History of Gain-of-Function Research

01:15:10 The Implications for Future Pandemic Preparedness

01:20:15 The Collapse of Trust in Science

