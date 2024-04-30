Ep 50: Debbie Lerman On Pandemic Policy

The Illusion of Consensus

An independent podcast by Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Rav Arora devoted to dismantling weaponized "consensus" in science. Weekly topics include Covid policy, online censorship, holistic medicine, mental health, and well-being.

